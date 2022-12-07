Hybe's first Japanese band &Team makes global debut

Hybe's first Japanese idol group &Team has made its long-awaited debut.

Hybe Labels Japan, the K-pop juggernaut's Japanese branch, launched its first group &Team on Wednesday. Hybe is known for housing the world's biggest K-pop group BTS.

&Team made its official debut on Wednesday with its first album "First Howling: Me." According to Hybe, Bang Si-hyuk, the company's executive producer and founder, took the helm of the album's production.

The nine-piece multinational group consists of seven Japanese nationals, one Korean and one Taiwanese who were selected through TV survival shows "I-Land" and "&Audition - The Howling." Members K, Nicholas, EJ and Taki competed in "I-Land," a 2020 program co-organized by local broadcast channel Mnet and Hybe. Fuma, Yuma, Jo, Harua and Maki were later chosen through "&Audition - The Howling," a Nippon TV program co-produced by the channel, Hybe Labels Japan and Hulu Japan, which aired this year.

On Nov. 22, the group pre-released "Under the Skin," the lead single fronting its debut album. The emo punk and hip-hop mix sings of the group's start, which is marked by a howling that awakens the boys and brings them together as a team.

The song entered Japan's biggest music streaming service Line Music's weekly Top 10 song chart at No. 7 and its music video at No. 3 upon release, heralding the group's grand debut. The song's music video also topped Line Music's Top 100 in two hours of release and racked up 4 million views in a week.

The album also includes three B-side tracks, "Scent of You," "Buzz Love" and "The Final Countdown (&Team ver.)," the last of which had been the main theme music on "&Audition - The Howling."