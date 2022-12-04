[Graphic News] Korean ancient book, women’s poetry listed on regional list of UNESCO Memory of the World

A South Korean ancient history book, traditional women’s poetry and records of a massive oil spill have been added to the regional list of the UNESCO Memory of the World program.

The Cultural Heritage Administration said “Samguk-yusa” (Memorabilia of the Three Kingdoms) and two other candidates from the country were granted the status during a general meeting of the UNESCO Memory of the World Committee for Asia and the Pacific.

“Naebang-gasa” (Songs of the Inner Chambers): A collection of 348 traditional poems created, recited and recorded by women from 1794 to the 1960s

“Samguk-yusa”: A book on history, mythology, folklore, religion and literature of three ancient kingdoms (57 BC-668 AD). It was written from 1281 to 1285 by Buddhist monk Ilyeon in the aftermath of the Mongol invasions of Korea (1231-1270).

A set of records of South Koreans’ efforts to recover from a devastating oil spill off Taean, South Chungcheong Province, in 2007, caused by a collision of a barge and a supertanker

Previously registered items on the Asia and Pacific list:

-A set of traditional wooden plaques in 2016

-Name boards and verse plaques on royal buildings from Joseon times (1392-1910) in 2018

- Joseon-era “Maninso,” so-called “10,000 people’s petitions,” in 2018 (Yonhap)