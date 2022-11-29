South Korea falls to Ghana 3-2, prospects for advancement dim

South Korea came short of logging its first win of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, as it fell 3-2 to Ghana in its second match of Group H Monday. The Black Stars battered the tough Korean defense led by Kim Min-jae -- who played 90 minutes in regulation despite the leg injury he sustained in the match against Uruguay on Thursday -- and took a 2-0 lead in the first half, one each from Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus.

South Korea players react at the end of the World Cup group H soccer match between South Korea and Ghana, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Monday. (AP-Yonhap)

Cho Gue-sung of South Korea scored two goals in the second half to tie the game 2-2, but Ghana took back the lead when Kudus scored his second goal of Monday's game. Despite the comeback efforts, South Korea did not manage to score an equalizer. While a flicker of hope still remains for South Korea in reaching the knockout stage, its prospects are bleak. It would need to win against the much higher-ranked Portugal to qualify. Ghana, on the other hand, added a much-needed win after dropping the first game against Portugal on Thursday.

South Korea's Cho Gue-sung heads the ball to score his side's second goal against Ghana during the World Cup group H soccer match between South Korea and Ghana, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Monday. (Yonhap)