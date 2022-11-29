 Back To Top
Sports

South Korea falls to Ghana 3-2, prospects for advancement dim

By Yoon Min-sik
Published : Nov 29, 2022 - 00:18       Updated : Nov 29, 2022 - 00:18

South Korea came short of logging its first win of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, as it fell 3-2 to Ghana in its second match of Group H Monday.

The Black Stars battered the tough Korean defense led by Kim Min-jae -- who played 90 minutes in regulation despite the leg injury he sustained in the match against Uruguay on Thursday -- and took a 2-0 lead in the first half, one each from Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus.

South Korea players react at the end of the World Cup group H soccer match between South Korea and Ghana, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Monday. (AP-Yonhap)
South Korea players react at the end of the World Cup group H soccer match between South Korea and Ghana, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Monday. (AP-Yonhap)

Cho Gue-sung of South Korea scored two goals in the second half to tie the game 2-2, but Ghana took back the lead when Kudus scored his second goal of Monday's game. Despite the comeback efforts, South Korea did not manage to score an equalizer.

While a flicker of hope still remains for South Korea in reaching the knockout stage, its prospects are bleak. It would need to win against the much higher-ranked Portugal to qualify. Ghana, on the other hand, added a much-needed win after dropping the first game against Portugal on Thursday.

South Korea's Cho Gue-sung heads the ball to score his side's second goal against Ghana during the World Cup group H soccer match between South Korea and Ghana, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Monday. (Yonhap)
South Korea's Cho Gue-sung heads the ball to score his side's second goal against Ghana during the World Cup group H soccer match between South Korea and Ghana, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Monday. (Yonhap)

The two teams now wait for the results of the second match of the day for Group H between Uruguay and Portugal, both of whom had been favored to move onto the knockout stage prior to the beginning of the event. The game will kick off at 4 a.m. Tuesday, Korean time, at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

The final matches of the group will be held simultaneously on Saturday 6 p.m., local time, which is midnight Korean time. South Korea will square off against Portugal, while Uruguay will play against Ghana.



By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)
