 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Sports

[World Cup] Injured Premier League attacker Hwang Hee-chan out vs. Uruguay

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 23, 2022 - 20:42       Updated : Nov 23, 2022 - 20:42

South Korean players Hwang Hee-chan (L) and Kim Jin-su train for the FIFA World Cup at Al Egla Training Site in Doha on Nov. 18, 2022. (Yonhap)
South Korean players Hwang Hee-chan (L) and Kim Jin-su train for the FIFA World Cup at Al Egla Training Site in Doha on Nov. 18, 2022. (Yonhap)
DOHA -- With his recovery from a hamstring injury almost grounding to a halt, South Korean winger Hwang Hee-chan will not be available for team's first Group H match against Uruguay on Thursday.

The physical attacker for Wolverhampton Wanderers has been dealing with some left hamstring discomfort since before arriving in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup. Hwang's recovery has gone more slowly than expected and head coach Paulo Bento said at his prematch press conference Wednesday that Hwang "will not be ready to play tomorrow."

The Korea Football Association (KFA) has not officially listed Hwang as "injured," but he missed the team training session Tuesday, instead riding a stationary bicycle and doing individual workouts indoors. This was four days after Hwang had taken part in some strategic drills with the rest of the team. Hwang was also held out of the early portion of Wednesday's session.

Thanks to his aggressive style and ability to fight through defenders, Hwang is an important part of the South Korean offense. With Son Heung-min not expected to be fully recovered from a facial injury in time and Hwang Ui-jo mired in a seasonlong slump, South Korea will desperately need offense from secondary sources.

If or when Son does take the field, he will still draw multiple defenders to himself, even at less than 100 percent. Hwang Hee-chan is just the kind of player able to capitalize on the extra space created as a result.

Since Hwang can't go, Na Sang-ho, a pacy winger who can cover a lot of ground, should be the next man in line. Song Min-kyu, who scored in South Korea's last tuneup match against Iceland on Nov. 11, is another option. He is a more physical player than Na in the attacking third and isn't shy about taking shots from anywhere around the box.

Bento has other lineup decisions to make. Son has often started on the left wing, but Bento typically gives him the freedom to roam all over the front line. A compromised version of Son probably won't be as effective in that role.

Hwang Ui-jo has not scored this season for his new club in Greece, Olympiacos FC, after being one of the more dangerous forwards in the top French league for the past couple of years. He has been Bento's go-to striker for years, and since Bento has been reluctant to switch things up barring injuries, Hwang should get the starting nod Thursday.

The South Korea-Uruguay match kicks off at 4 p.m. Thursday at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, just west of Doha. It will be 10 p.m. the same night in South Korea. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114