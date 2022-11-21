 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

2022 Asia 100 years Forum

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Nov 22, 2022 - 01:11       Updated : Nov 22, 2022 - 01:15

SUSTAINABLE ASIAN COMMUNITY

The Uzbekistan Embassy's deputy chief of mission, Zokir Saidov (third from left) and the Bangladesh Embassy’s First Secretary Samuel Murmu (left) attend the 2022 Asia 100 Years Forum held in Gwangju on Friday.

Co-hosted by the Northern Economic and Cultural Center and The Korea Herald, the forum explored ways to cooperate in regional politics, economy, society, culture and environment with a vision of establishing a sustainable Asian community.

Philippine Ambassador to Korea Theresa Dizon-De Vega delivers a video message highlighting bilateral prospects at the 2022 Asia 100 Years Forum co-hosted by the Northern Economic and Cultural Center and The Korea Herald at Ramada hotel in Gwangju on Friday. (Northern Economic and Cultural Center)
Philippine Ambassador to Korea Theresa Dizon-De Vega delivers a video message highlighting bilateral prospects at the 2022 Asia 100 Years Forum co-hosted by the Northern Economic and Cultural Center and The Korea Herald at Ramada hotel in Gwangju on Friday. (Northern Economic and Cultural Center)

Philippine Ambassador to Korea Theresa Dizon-De Vega also sent a video message to encourage efforts being made to build partnerships within the region.



By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114