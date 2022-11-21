SUSTAINABLE ASIAN COMMUNITY

The Uzbekistan Embassy's deputy chief of mission, Zokir Saidov (third from left) and the Bangladesh Embassy’s First Secretary Samuel Murmu (left) attend the 2022 Asia 100 Years Forum held in Gwangju on Friday.

Co-hosted by the Northern Economic and Cultural Center and The Korea Herald, the forum explored ways to cooperate in regional politics, economy, society, culture and environment with a vision of establishing a sustainable Asian community.