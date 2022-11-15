Broadcasters warm up for World Cup with entertainment shows

With FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 kicking off Nov. 20, local broadcasters and cable channels are flooding the air with soccer-themed talk shows and variety shows to gin up interest in soccer's biggest competition.

The first was terrestrial broadcaster MBC, which premiered the educational talk show “Top Teacher,” a program in which experts are invited to lecture on their fields of expertise, on Nov. 9.

The first episode featured the renowned sports commentator Park Moon-sung who introduced the history of soccer in Korea, from the era of Cha Bum-kun, the first Korean to play in Germany’s Bundesliga, to Tottenham Hotspur star and Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min.

MBC is following this up with a special three-part edition of its Saturday night documentary series "Docu-Flex," titled “On the Day When Our Real World Cup Started.”

The first part of the special edition on Nov. 12 presented the memories of the 2002 South Korean men’s national team and their head coach Guus Hiddink. The second and third parts are set to air Nov. 19 and Nov. 26.

The broadcaster announced that the two remaining episodes will present how local TV stars remember the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup, and how MBC covered it.