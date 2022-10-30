Budweiser to hold World Cup festival in November

US beer brand and official sponsor of the FIFA Qatar World Cup Budweiser is hosting a World Cup viewing event in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, in November, Korea distributor Oriental Brewery said Friday.

Attendees can watch South Korea’s national football team play its group matches against Uruguay, Ghana and Portugal on Nov. 24, Nov. 28 and Dec. 2, respectively.

The game will be streamed on a large screen, and cultural events including music and dance performances will be held on the sidelines, the distributor said.

Along with Seoul, festivals will be held in five other major cities around the world including London, Mexico City, Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Dubai.

Tickets will be made available online in November.

The festival is being held as part of Budweiser's new marketing campaign under the slogan “The World is Yours to Take,” to celebrate the global football competition. The campaign also includes a television advertisement and a new product launch.

The television commercial features world renowned footballers including Argentinean forward Lionel Messi, Brazilian forward Neymar, and England winger Raheem Sterling.

The beer brand, which has sponsored the World Cup since 1986, also released the limited edition “Budweiser Qatar World Cup Package” in mid-October. The new product line consists of three different sized cans bearing an illustration of the World Cup. Customers who buy limited edition beers can participate in a raffle to win World Cup goods, the distributor said.

Qatar has strict regulatory laws on when and where people can drink alcohol. FIFA said in September that it had negotiated with Qatari authorities so that fans can drink beer in eight stadium compounds and at fan festivals. Budweiser has exclusive rights to sell beer at the tournament.