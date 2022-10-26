[Graphic News] Britain's shortest-serving prime minsters

British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who announced her resignation on Oct. 20 after just six weeks in power, goes down as the shortest-serving premier in the last 100 years.
The shortest-serving prime minister in UK history leaves lasting scars on the economy after her botched budget rocked markets, spiked borrowing costs and tanked the pound.
Former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is Britain's third leader in seven weeks and the first prime minister of color in its history.
Here is the list of leaders who have had the shortest stint on 10 Downing Street over the past century:
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
)