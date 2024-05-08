[Graphic News] 90% of global citizens want to ban unrecyclable plastic

Ninety percent of global citizens say that types of plastic that are not recyclable should be banned, according to a study.

The World Wildlife Fund’s latest report is based on a survey of around 25,000 people from 32 countries, asking for their opinions about unrecyclable plastic products and their negative impact on human health. In Korea, 1,000 people participated in the survey.

In the survey, 87 percent of respondents are against the use of unrecyclable plastic products, and 85 percent want single-use plastic, such as shopping bags, cutlery and cups, to be banned.

Additionally, 90 percent say that hazardous chemicals used in plastic should be prohibited, and 88 percent want all plastic products to be labeled for responsible sorting for reuse or disposal. Regarding plastic use, 87 percent say the world should reduce future plastic production, and 86 percent suggest that new products contain recycled plastic.