[Around the hotels] Promotions and packages

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo unveils special cake

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo, located in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, is offering a carnation-themed cake in May, in celebration of Parents’ Day.

With carnation flowers decorating the top, the cakes are made with raspberry coulis, cream cheese and pink colored buttercream cake sheet.

The cakes are offered in two sizes -- a whole cake and mini cake -- which are priced at 65,000 won and 15,000 won, respectively.

Reservations are required two days in advance for the whole cake.

Those who make online reservations at the hotel’s restaurant Demeter and bar NYX via Naver Booking, get a 10 percent discount on carnation cakes.

For more information and reservations, call (031) 678-5597.

Rolling Hills Hotel celebrates ‘Family Month’ with merry-go-round

Rolling Hills Hotel in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, is running a special merry-go-round package for families until June 16.

The upcoming promotion includes a one-night stay in a standard room, a free breakfast buffet with seasonal ingredients, access to the indoor swimming pool and fitness center and tickets for the merry-go-round.

The package is priced from 236,000 won for two adults and one child.

For more information and reservations, call Rolling Hills Hotel at (031) 268-1000.

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong unveils new summer promotion

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong, located in one of Seoul’s main tourist districts, is offering a delightful dessert experience “Au Soleil Bingsu Set” for the upcoming summer season.

The summer delicacies are offered at Lumiere -- a lobby lounge and bar located on the fourth floor of the hotel.

Guests can taste three types of bingsu, a Korean shaved ice dessert popular in the summer.

The bingsus are made with shine muscat grapes, cotton candy with berries and ice cream with custard pudding.

It is available every day from noon to 6 p.m.

For more information and reservations, call Lumiere at (02) 2184-7310.

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul unveils new summer delicacy

The Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, located in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, will serve three types of South Korea’s favorite iced dessert “bingsu,” featuring Jeju apple mango, red bean and green tea.

Bingsu is a national summer delicacy made with shaved ice, milk and condensed milk, and is often topped with sweetened red beans or fruits.

The dessert will be available every day until Sept. 30 at the lobby lounge.

While the apple mango pavlova bingsu costs 126,000 won, both red bean bingsu and green tea bingsu are priced at 78,000 won.

For more information and reservations, call (02) 6388-5500.

Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel unveils new food promotion

Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel, located in Incheon’s Songdo-dong, presents the “Taste of Gourmet Season” promotion highlighting spring-themed dishes.

The promotion includes seasoned webfoot octopus, sea squirt bibimbap and abalone “sotbap” -- rice with toppings cooked in individual pots typically made of stone or stainless steel.

The hotel also offers eight dishes for children, including chocolate fondue and lasagna.

The special offer runs through May 31 at the hotel’s Feast Restaurant. It is priced at 95,000 won and 115,000 won for weekday lunch and dinner, respectively.

“Taste of Gourmet Season” costs 145,000 won on weekends.

For more information and reservations, call (032) 835-1000.