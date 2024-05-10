Pentagon refuses to comment on whether Korea should offer lethal arms support to Ukraine

Most Popular
-
1
Over 80,000 millionaires, 20 billionaires in Seoul: report
-
2
Yoon apologizes for first lady Dior bag scandal, calls push for special probe ‘political’
-
3
Korean battery makers heave sigh of relief over 2-year IRA reprieve
-
4
Young Korean doctors seek plan B: cosmetic dermatology or overseas
-
5
South Korea open to Indonesian proposal to cut KF-21 payments
-
6
Girl hanging on bridge, police trying to rescue her both fall off; rescued immediately
-
7
Korea forecast to overtake Taiwan in chip production by 2032: report
-
8
Coupang earnings hit hard by losses from ailing Farfetch
-
9
[K-pop’s dilemma] Time, profit pressures work against originality
-
10
Why femicide and dating violence are growing issues in S. Korea
Pentagon refuses to comment on whether Korea should offer lethal arms support to UkraineBy Yonhap
Published : May 10, 2024 - 09:17
A Pentagon spokesperson refused Thursday to comment on whether the United States wants Seoul to provide lethal arms support to Ukraine, after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol reaffirmed his administration's policy against any provision of offensive weapons to the war-torn country.
Seoul has maintained a stance to offer humanitarian and non-lethal defense assistance to Ukraine, such as protective suits, demining equipment and other military supplies, though pressure has continued for arms support to the country.
"I will let the Republic of Korea speak for itself when it comes to what they feel comfortable with providing to support Ukraine," Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told a press briefing, referring to South Korea by its official name.
"The ROK is an incredible ally, and they certainly have provided non-lethal assistance to Ukraine and support the broader effort to deter and prevent Russian aggression in Ukraine," he added.
He was responding to a question over whether Washington wants Seoul to provide 155-mm artillery rounds and other offensive weapons to Ukraine.
Ryder said that Washington is thankful to any country that backs Ukraine.
"We are just grateful for any nation that can contribute in some way to help send a clear signal to authoritarian regimes that invading your democratic, peaceful neighbor is not acceptable behavior," he said.
During a press conference on Thursday, Yoon said South Korea is doing its best to provide humanitarian and reconstruction aid to Ukraine but stands by its policy of not providing offensive, lethal weapons to any nation in conflict.
Ryder also responded to a question about Russia's reported plan to conduct drills on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons, and the possibility of related military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang.
"I've seen that reported in the press and I would just say again that it's irresponsible, reckless saber-rattling," he said. "That is dangerous given the current climate ... international security environment." (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Yoon apologizes over first lady’s Dior bag scandal
-
Medical profs set to take day off amid junior doctors' walkout
-
Yoon's first 2 years marked by intense confrontations, lack of leadership