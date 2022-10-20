[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Masan Chrysanthemum Festival The Masan Chrysanthemum Festival is scheduled to be held from Oct. 29 to Nov. 9 at Masan Marine New City in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province. Formerly known as Masan, Changwon accounts for 13 percent of all chrysanthemum farming in Korea. The festival is held to promote the excellence of Changwon’s chrysanthemums. Colorful autumn flowers aside, the visitors can enjoy various programs, including the drone light show, bubble magic show, local musicians’ concert and more. Visitors of all ages are welcome for free. Updated information can be found at www.changwon.go.kr.

Mungyeong Apple Festival This year’s Mungyeong Apple Festival started on Oct. 15 and runs through Oct. 30 at areas around Mungyeong Saejae Provincial Park in Mungyeong, North Gyeongsang Province. Visitors can taste the city’s specialty Mungyeong apples at various booths participating in the festival. Games such as competing to split the most apples by hand, peeling the longest apple peel and stacking apples, are set to entertain tourists as well. The detailed information and schedules of the festival can be found at www.mgapple.or.kr.

Icheon Rice Cultural Festival The 21th edition of the Icheon Rice Cultural Fesitval is taking place at the Icheon Farm Park in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province. The five-day event, which started on Oct. 19, celebrates the city's famous rice, which used to be served to the kings of Korea in the past, and the local agricultural practices. Cultural activities, concerts, stage performances and more are offered. Visitors of all ages can experience how to make various types of rice cakes at the event booth as well. More information can be found in Korean and English at www.ricefestival.or.kr.

Pocheon Silver Grass Festival The 25th edition of the Pocheon Silver Grass Festival started on Oct. 9 and runs through Oct. 31 at Sanjeong Lake and Myeongseongsan in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province. The silver grass-filled fields at Myeongseongsan are considered one of the five best silver grass colonies in South Korea. Visitors can take photos there and have them printed on-site, write a letter to be mailed to the recipient a year later or write a message to hang at the fields of silver grass. A flea market, stage performance, local musicians' concert and other hands-on experiences are on offer as well. Visitors of all ages are welcome and more information can be found at www.pcfac.or.kr.