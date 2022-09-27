‘Diplomatic disaster’: Democratic Party calls to sack foreign minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin speaks with reporters after a meeting with his Japanese counterpart Yoshihama Hayashi on Sept. 20 at a Manhattan hotel. (Yonhap)
South Korea’s main opposition is demanding that Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin be removed from office over what it calls the “unprecedented diplomatic disaster” that unfolded during President Yoon Suk-yeol’s recent trip to the UK, the US and Canada.
The Democratic Party of Korea convened a general meeting Tuesday afternoon and ratified a proposal to sack the top diplomat.
Park “ought to be held to account for the series of diplomatic gaffes,” the party said, claiming that the president’s trip “did not lead to any accomplishments” and “only caused damage to the country’s international reputation.”
The party said that among other things, Yoon being caught on a hot mic “appearing to insult the US Congress and President Biden” was “feared to weaken the alliance with the US.”
South Korean public broadcaster MBC released a low-quality video footage on Thursday suggesting the president used coarse language as he was allegedly alluding to members of the US Congress.
Yoon's office has denied the remarks, saying the president was discussing something else.
“The president and his office should know they cannot fool everybody,” said the Democratic Party of Korea's floor leader, Rep. Park Hong-keun, on Tuesday. “In damage control the president is blaming the press for reporting the truth when the real issue is his foul language.”
The passage of the proposal requires an affirmative vote from more than half of the National Assembly, whose majority is controlled by the opposition party.
On the calls to remove the foreign minister, ruling People Power Party Floor Leader Rep. Joo Ho-young told reporters that the Democratic Party “can take advantage of the majority seats and push ahead with the proposal.”
“But if they cared about what’s best for the country they would not take measures that would cause a hindrance to normal diplomatic activities.”
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
