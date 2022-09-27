 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

‘Diplomatic disaster’: Democratic Party calls to sack foreign minister

By Kim Arin
Published : Sept 27, 2022 - 15:54       Updated : Sept 27, 2022 - 16:10
Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin speaks with reporters after a meeting with his Japanese counterpart Yoshihama Hayashi on Sept. 20 at a Manhattan hotel. (Yonhap)
Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin speaks with reporters after a meeting with his Japanese counterpart Yoshihama Hayashi on Sept. 20 at a Manhattan hotel. (Yonhap)

South Korea’s main opposition is demanding that Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin be removed from office over what it calls the “unprecedented diplomatic disaster” that unfolded during President Yoon Suk-yeol’s recent trip to the UK, the US and Canada.

The Democratic Party of Korea convened a general meeting Tuesday afternoon and ratified a proposal to sack the top diplomat.

Park “ought to be held to account for the series of diplomatic gaffes,” the party said, claiming that the president’s trip “did not lead to any accomplishments” and “only caused damage to the country’s international reputation.”

The party said that among other things, Yoon being caught on a hot mic “appearing to insult the US Congress and President Biden” was “feared to weaken the alliance with the US.”

South Korean public broadcaster MBC released a low-quality video footage on Thursday suggesting the president used coarse language as he was allegedly alluding to members of the US Congress.

Yoon's office has denied the remarks, saying the president was discussing something else.

“The president and his office should know they cannot fool everybody,” said the Democratic Party of Korea's floor leader, Rep. Park Hong-keun, on Tuesday. “In damage control the president is blaming the press for reporting the truth when the real issue is his foul language.”

The passage of the proposal requires an affirmative vote from more than half of the National Assembly, whose majority is controlled by the opposition party.

On the calls to remove the foreign minister, ruling People Power Party Floor Leader Rep. Joo Ho-young told reporters that the Democratic Party “can take advantage of the majority seats and push ahead with the proposal.”

“But if they cared about what’s best for the country they would not take measures that would cause a hindrance to normal diplomatic activities.”

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)

Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114