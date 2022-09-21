Seoul, Tokyo not coming to terms on New York summit

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers an address at the 2022 United Nations General Assembly in New York. (Yonhap, AFP)
South Korea’s presidential official is remaining silent on media reports that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was unhappy with how the announcement of a possible summit was handled by Seoul.
Speaking to reporters in New York on Wednesday, the official said “there is not much to comment publicly.”
“Diplomatic appointments are always up to adjustments,” the official said, adding that “even if there are some changes, that would not cancel or affect our initial position.”
Japanese daily Asahi Shimbun, quoting a government official, reported Wednesday that Kishida was unhappy with South Korea unilaterally announcing the two countries had agreed to hold a summit on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
In the Wednesday report, Asahi Shimbun said while President Yoon Suk-yeol and Kishida are both in New York, the “difference in enthusiasm between the two governments (for a summit) is visible.”
While South Korea said as early as last week that Yoon and Kishida would likely hold bilateral talks, Japan has yet to confirm if the summit is going to take place.
According to Sankei Shimbun, a Japanese daily, Hirokazu Matsuno, the chief Cabinet secretary, told a press conference on Tuesday that “no decision has been reached” on a South Korea-Japan summit. Matsuno said Kishida planned to meet leaders of other countries including the UK, Turkey, Iran, Pakistan and the Philippines.
In another report Sunday, Sankei Shimbun said quoting government officials that Japan was leaning toward skipping the summit with South Korea in New York.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
