[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Yeosu Jinnam Turtle Ship Festival

The Yeosu Jinnam Turtle Ship Festival will run from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 at Jongpo Marine Park in Yeosu, South Jeolla Province.

Commemorating the achievement of Adm. Yi Sun-sin and his famous naval battles during the Imjin War, the annual three-day festival offers a chance to enjoy various exhibitions, parades and performances.

With an attempt to promote local art and customs, the festival provides hands-on programs as well as traditional games.

Opening as an online-offline hybrid event, the festival welcomes visitors of all ages for free.

More information can be found at www.jinnamje.com.

Wanju Wild and Local Food Festival

The Wanju Wild and Local Food Festival is set to be held at Gosan Recreational Forest in Wanju, North Jeolla Province, from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.

The event provides environmentally friendly food experiences using local agricultural products along with wild plants and animals from Wanju.

Surrounded by the beautiful environment of Wanju, the festival offers programs for all ages, including puppet theater, magic shows, parades and music performances.

Though most of the programs are free, the hands-on experiences, including camping and wild life-experience program “Little Wapu,” require online reservation on the official site of the festival.

Admission fees and other detailed information are offered in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese at www.wildfoodfestival.kr.

Imsil N Cheese Festival

The Imsil N Cheese Festival will run through Oct. 7 to 10 at the areas of Imsil Cheese Theme Park and Cheese Village in Imsil, North Jeolla Province.

Visitors can experience the savory scent of cheese all day long at Imsil, the most famous cheese producing region in Korea.

Ranging from parade to pizza making experience, the four-day festival seeks to entertain the festivalgoers with many programs.

Visitors can taste and purchase goods made in Imsil at a discounted price as well.

More information can be found at www.imsilfestival.com.

Pohang International Fire and Light Festival

The Pohang International Fire and Light Festival is scheduled to be held at Hyeongsangang Sports Park from Sept. 23 to 25 in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province.

The three-day event offers a spectacular fireworks competition with a DJ party, busking, a parade and more.

Teams from four countries -- South Korea, Sweden, Italy and the Philippines -- are taking part in the competition that takes place at 8 p.m., Sept. 24.

More information can be found at http://festival.phcf.or.kr.

Hanseong Baekje Cultural Festival

The Hanseong Baekje Cultural Festival takes place in Songpa-gu, southern Seoul, from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.

The festival celebrates the history and culture of the Baekje Kingdom’s Hanseong era, when its capital was located in modern-day Seoul. Visitors can travel back in time and enjoy various activities.

Sponsored by the Songpa-gu Office and Songpa Cultural Foundation and managed by the Hanseong Baekje Cultural Festival Organizing Committee, the event features various folk performances, musicals, family concerts and food.

Admission is free. Additional information can be found at www.songpa.go.kr.