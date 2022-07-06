 Back To Top
Life&Style

[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Jul 8, 2022 - 09:01       Updated : Jul 8, 2022 - 09:01
Suwon Culture Night

Suwon Culture Night will take place in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, Aug. 12-14.

Held at Suwon Hwaseong Fortress and Hwaseong Temporary Palace, the areas are decorated with media art installations, titled “Eight Nights.”

Every corner of the fortress offers a historical and cultural experience to visitors.

Admission fees vary by program, including the docent-led tour, augmented reality experience, talk show, cooking program, bike taxi tour and more.

More information can be found on www.swcf.or.kr. 

Incheon Soraepogu Port Festival

The Incheon Soraepogu Port Festival will start its three-day festival on Oct. 1 at Soraepogu Port and Soraepogu Traditional Market in Incheon.

With an attempt to continue to promote its rich cultural history as an old fishing village, the event features the traditional market selling fresh fish caught in Sorae and exhibit various traditional fishing tools.

The special stamp tour and music performances by local artists are scheduled to entertain visitors of all ages.

Admission is free.

Updated information can be found at www.namdong.go.kr.

Tongyeong Hansan Battle Festival

The Tongyeong Hansan Battle Festival is set to be held at the Donam Tourist Complex in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province, Aug. 5-14.

The festival commemorates the Great Battle of Hansan of 1592, the best-known naval battle in Korean history.

Visitors can see the reenactment of the battle and experience hands-on programs at Yi Sun-sin Waterpark offered by the city and Great Battle of Hansan Memorial Foundation.

Admission is free.

People of all ages are welcome and additional information can be found at www.hansanf.org.

Eumseong Pumba Festival

The Eumseong Pumba Festival will take place in Eumseong-gun, North Chungcheong Province, running for five days starting Sept. 21 in areas of Seolseong Park.

The origin of the festival is connected to the songs of street singers when strolling around the marketplaces to look out for anything they could get. Performers here do not beg for food and money, but they will sing at the event.

The event features various programs, including Pumba performances, a street parade and the National Pumba King Contest.

The annual festival is open to visitors of all ages without any admission fees.

Updated information can be found at www.pumba21.com.

Pocheon Herb Island’s Lavender Festival

The Lavender Festival started June 18 and runs through Aug. 31 at Herb Island in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province.

Herb Island seeks to mesmerize its visitors not only with the purple-hued fields, but also with the aromatic scent of lavender.

Aside from flowery photo zones, the festival offers various programs, including natural soap and cosmetics making, a herb foot bath experience and more.

Tickets are 9,000 won, or discounted to 7,000 won for those under 16.

Updated information can be found at www.herbisland.co.kr

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
