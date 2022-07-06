Body found in Han River’s estuary may be that of a North Korean boy, police suspect

A body found Tuesday in an estuary of the Han River just south of the border with North Korea may have floated from North Korea, police here said Wednesday.



The body, presumed to be a boy around 10 years old, was recovered at the estuary in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province, just 9 kilometers from the Military Demarcation Line. It is where Han River meets the West Sea.



When the body was recovered, the deceased had only shorts on, which according to police investigators, looked worn out, had elastic waist strings and no fabric labels that are required for all clothing products sold here.





Han River (Yonhap)