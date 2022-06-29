‘I’m sorry our nation hurt you,’ Yoon tells Lee Dae-jun’s son

In this photo, Yoon Suk-yeol, then a presidential candidate, hugs the son of the slain fisheries official at an office in Yeouido, central Seoul, on Jan. 31. (Courtesy of Lee’s family)
President Yoon Suk-yeol has apologized for the handling of a civil servant’s killing by North Korean soldiers in a letter to the deceased’s son, a stark contrast to that of former President Moon Jae-in, who appealed the family to have faith in the government’s processes.
In the letter addressed to the son of Lee Dae-jun, the South Korean fisheries official killed by North Korean troops at sea in 2020, Yoon apologized and said that the truth of the matter will be revealed.
“I am deeply ashamed our nation left you and your family with irreversible scars, and I am sorry,” he said in the letter dated June 22. “I hope your courage in stepping up to restore the honor of your father, and quest for the truth continue to guide you in your life.”
He then went on to say that his “heart ached” to hear he had to give up his dream after losing his father.
“I believe that a nation that has the power to face the truth, and illuminate the truth is a nation that stands with its people,” he said. “All of South Korea will remember your father.”
The family’s lawyer, Kim Ki-yun, told The Korea Herald the letter from the president arrived by mail Wednesday morning.
Lee’s son sent an open letter to Yoon on June 17, a day after the Coast Guard announced there was no evidence of a defection, in which he thanked the president for keeping his promise.
“My mother, my younger sister and I had to live the past year and nine months as the family of a defector,” he said in the letter. “My father disappeared overnight. I couldn’t understand what was happening and I was in pain. But I had to keep my pain secret because I was afraid of what people might think.”
The 20-year-old then pleaded Yoon to “please keep (his) promise until the end.”
“I was hopeful after you said when we met in January, that the truth will be out and that I just had to hang on,” he said. “But because I was already once disappointed by President Moon, I didn’t want to get my hopes up because I was scared of being let down again.”
In a reply to a letter from Lee’s son on Oct. 18, 2020, Moon promised to help the family get to the truth. “I will see to it myself to uncover the truth, and I will be with you every step of the way,” he said.
Moon offered his condolences to his younger sister and mother, and told him to “trust the process.” “Everything will be transparent. Please have patience and wait for the Coast Guard’s investigations,” he said.
However, upon finding out in January that Cheong Wa Dae appealed the court’s order to open up information regarding Lee’s killing, the family tried to return Moon’s letter and left it outside the Cheong Wa Dae gates.
When asked the reason for returning that letter, Lee’s wife, Kwon Young-mi, said during a June 20 interview with The Korea Herald: “Because those were empty words.”
“President Moon made that promised to be transparent and uncover the truth. Then his Cheong Wa Dae filed an appeal against us after losing the information disclosure case, and made that information confidential,” she said.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
