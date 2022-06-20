[Hreald Interview] Moon administration sided with North Korea, says spouse of man slain at sea

The widow of Lee Dae-jun, a South Korean civil servant killed by North Korean troops in 2020 at sea, said the Moon Jae-in administration seemed more sympathetic toward the North than the family.
The Democratic Party of Korea’s leadership has said that criticisms of the then-government’s response to Lee’s killing was an “attempt to paint a pro-North Korea image.” In response, Lee’s widow Kwon Young-mi told The Korea Herald that the family had often felt the preceding administration was “siding with North Korea.”
The Moon administration’s statements, public acts and responses had left the family feeling that “our government is sympathizing with the North’s regime more than the victim, who was a South Korean government official,” she said. “It is a horrible sense of abandonment.”
She said the South’s leaders and authorities based the defection theory on a wiretapped conversation between North Korean soldiers alone.
The the president and politicians were “fawning all over” a letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which was revealed by Cheong Wa Dae’s Office of National Security three days after Lee was killed, she said, “which hurt.”
She said the North Korean leader “has never apologized to the family.”
“For one thing, the letter was addressed to Moon and South Koreans, not the family,” she said. “And it was only about a month after that letter was sent that North Korea said the South was to blame for what happened, which is the opposite of an apology.”
Rep. Woo Sang-ho, interim leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, told a news conference Sunday, “There had been an official apology from North Korea. Shouldn’t that put the case to rest?” Ahead of the weekend, he had said that the Moon administration had “brought North Korea to its knees” by getting an apology out of Kim.
On Woo’s remarks, Kwon said Moon’s Cheong Wa Dae and the Democratic Party were “so smitten with the North Korean leader and his so-called apology” that they “threw the family under the bus.”
“As far as we’re concerned, that wasn’t an apology,” she said. “Even if that were the case, I don’t think Woo, or anyone else for that matter, should be accepting apologies on our behalf. Not even the president.”
The family has “never forgiven Kim Jong-un,” she said.
Kwon called on the Democratic Party to “come up with an acceptable explanation or proof” that indicates her husband had sought to defect to North Korea.
Democratic Party Rep. Youn Kun-young, who served as Moon’s state affairs monitoring director, rejected the latest conclusion from the maritime and military authorities that no evidence pointed to a defection. He said the criticisms directed at the initial handling of the case amounted to a “strategic attempt to smear the last administration.”
“It’s victim-blaming,” Kwon said. “(My family) have been subject to abuse and hate online from (opposition) party supporters who continue to shame us and call us names, like the children or a wife of a defector.”
Asserting that Democratic Party lawmakers “aren’t entirely free of responsibility,” she added: “They’re the ones egging on the supporters by continuously pushing the defection narrative.”
Kwon shared a letter her son wrote to Woo, the Democratic Party leader. “You said it’s of little consequence whether it was a defection or not. Then what made you accuse my father of that crime?” the 20-year-old wrote in the letter.
“Not only did my children lose their father, they’re having to deal with the gravity of this serious accusation thrown at him, which turned out to be baseless,” she said.
Kwon said it was only recently that her 9-year-old daughter learned about the death of her father. “I didn’t think we could keep it from her any longer,” she said.
Despite the state agencies involved admitting that defection had been a mischaracterization, she said she had yet to receive an apology from them.
After the Coast Guard and the Ministry of Defense on June 16 said there was “no evidence” that the missing official tried to defect to North Korea, reversing their earlier announcements, Kwon agreed to disclose her name and show her image to news outlets.
In a tearful news conference held the following day at the Seoul Bar Association office, she “feel(s) safer” about speaking up because the current administration was supportive.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)