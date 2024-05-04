Man arrested while threatening woman with weapon in Gangnam

Most Popular
Man arrested while threatening woman with weapon in GangnamBy Yonhap
Published : May 4, 2024 - 14:42
A man in his 40s was arrested by police while threatening a woman with a weapon in Seoul's southern district of Gangnam on Saturday morning, officials said.
Police said they dispatched officers to the scene after receiving an emergency report that a man is holding a woman hostage in a store selling household items near Gangnam Subway Station at about 9:30 a.m., and the officers arrested the suspect about 25 minutes later.
The victim is known to have been safely rescued.
Police said they were investigating the motive of the crime and plans to ask for an arrest warrant on charges of attempted murder. (Yonhap)
