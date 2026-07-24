South Korean cosmetics manufacturer Cosmax is launching a specialized overseas export support platform to provide services for domestic companies seeking to enter the global market.

The company announced Friday that it added a section for export and import support on its e-biz system for client company communication, and will provide support services across the entire process.

Areas of support include major difficulties faced throughout the import and export process, such as understanding country-specific customs regulations, obtaining proof of origin, and drafting shipping documents.

Client companies can access relevant support online by logging into the e-biz platform and registering their application through the export-import support section.

A variety of areas are available for application: inquiries on export methods and procedures, documentation support, import tariff inquiries, and partnerships with logistics and customs brokerage.

The company also provides required forms and documentation, a Q&A section, practical training, and issue consultations both on the phone and offline. A dedicated workforce in Cosmax’s import and export management team will oversee all support services.

The service comes amid structural shifts in the K-beauty market, with the share of indie and small-to-medium-sized brands rapidly increasing. Cosmetics are leading export growth, accounting for 7.9 percent of exports in small-to-medium-sized enterprises.

“The role of an ODM partner does not end at product manufacturing,” an official from Cosmax said. “This service aims at sharing Cosmax’s professional import and export capabilities to help newer client companies achieve growth in global markets.”