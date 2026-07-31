Hyundai Engineering has unveiled a new corporate vision aimed at expanding beyond its traditional engineering, procurement and construction business into future energy and advanced industrial facilities.

The company announced the vision Thursday at a ceremony at its Seoul headquarters, defining its corporate purpose as “making a better life with our technologies on a road that connects space and energy” and its future direction as becoming “a key player leading the evolution of the energy value chain.”

Under the new framework, Hyundai Engineering plans to develop business models that integrate construction and energy. A solar power project launched in Hillsboro, Texas, in May is a key example.

Renewable energy generated by the project is expected to supply Hyundai Motor Group facilities in North America, including plants operated by Hyundai Motor, Kia and Hyundai Mobis.

In energy, the company will strengthen its portfolio in next-generation areas including small modular reactors, nuclear fusion, hydrogen and solar power. It also plans to pursue energy infrastructure and operating projects to meet rising electricity demand from artificial intelligence data centers.

Its chemical plant business will expand into low-carbon areas such as carbon capture and storage, ammonia-based hydrogen production and liquefied natural gas processing, building on its experience in conventional fossil fuel projects.

In construction, Hyundai Engineering plans to strengthen its position in advanced industrial facilities, including AI data centers powered by next-generation energy sources.

The company will also expand its asset-management portfolio into electric vehicle charging infrastructure, vehicle-to-grid services and energy storage systems using retired EV batteries.

“The newly established value framework connects Hyundai Engineering’s history with its future,” a company official said. “We will continue to provide greater value to customers, stakeholders and society.”