Samyang Foods is teaming up with South Korea’s Culture Ministry to translate the global popularity of its Buldak spicy noodles into visits to the country, combining the brand’s overseas reach with government tourism campaigns.

The company said Friday it signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to jointly promote Korea to international travelers.

A signing ceremony was held at Seoul’s National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, where both parties agreed to come up with a tourism marketing model that combines Samyang’s global promotional capabilities and the government’s tourism content.

“With K-food continuing its global momentum, we hope this partnership will contribute to introducing our culture and country to tourists visiting Korea,” said Samyang Foods CEO Kim Jung-soo.

In particular, the agreement leverages Samyang’s flagship Buldak, which formed a concrete fanbase across the world for its iconic spicy flavor. With Buldak as a bridge, they aim to transfer experiences of Korean food into actual tourism, the company said.

To boost visibility, Samyang and the Culture Ministry will carry out online and offline promotions by combining the government’s existing informational content with Samyang’s branded content. They will start with an event where consumers can scan QR codes embedded on product packages to combine their travel experience with Samyang’s unique brand, the company said.

Samyang will also participate in the upcoming Korean culture and tourism festival 2026 Love Korea, taking place in Bangkok from Aug. 21-23, where it will offer taste tests for its products.

The company added the two will utilize both of their official online channels to carry out joint campaigns disseminating information on various aspects of Korean tourism.