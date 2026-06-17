Samyang Foods has won domestic trademark rights to "Buldak," the name of its flagship noodle brand once considered too generic for exclusive ownership, handing the firm a stronger legal footing as it fights an expanding field of copycat products overseas.

The Ministry of Intellectual Property approved registrations on Tuesday for the English-language "Buldak" and its Korean-language equivalent after a 30-day objection period passed without challenge. The registration covers "Buldak" in English for noodles and sauces, while the Korean-language mark applies only to noodle products.

The approval caps a yearslong struggle that began in 2008, when Samyang first failed to secure trademark protection for "Buldak" — Korean for "fire chicken" — after authorities determined that the word was a common descriptor that could not be owned by a single company. A similar application filed in 2023 also fell short.

Behind Samyang's renewed push is a shift in how consumers see the term itself. In the years since Samyang introduced its fiery noodles, the name has drifted from a generic category label toward a brand identity. As the association deepens, the name only grows more appealing to imitators.

In January, Samyang Foods Chair Kim Jung-soo said during a government economic forum that the company was facing trademark disputes in 27 countries despite holding registrations in 88 markets, highlighting the challenges of protecting Korean brands abroad.

Look-alike products have surfaced in markets ranging from China and Southeast Asia to the Middle East and Eastern Europe, often displaying the word "Buldak" despite having no affiliation with the Korean food maker.

The registration is expected to support broader intellectual-property enforcement, including anti-counterfeiting efforts at online marketplaces and customs checkpoints, as well as opposition to unauthorized trademark registrations abroad.

"Securing the trademark is ultimately about enhancing the global competitiveness of the Samyang brand," a company official said. "We will continue investing in marketing and brand development to reinforce its position as a global brand."