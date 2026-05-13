Samyang Foods posted record quarterly earnings on surging overseas demand for its Buldak noodles, as Europe's explosive growth underscored the brand's deepening global reach.

The company said Wednesday that first-quarter revenue climbed 35 percent to a record 714.4 billion won ($480 million), while operating profit rose 32 percent to 177.1 billion won.

International revenue, which accounted for around 80 percent of total sales, jumped 38 percent to 585 billion won. A weaker Korean won and increased output from its second plant in Miryang, South Gyeongsang Province, helped drive the gains, the company explained.

Growth held firm in Samyang's two largest export markets: US sales rose 37 percent to 185 billion won, while China revenue climbed 36 percent to 171 billion won.

Europe stood out for the pace of its growth. Sales in the region surged 215 percent to 77 billion won, rapidly emerging as one of Samyang's most important expansion fronts. The company attributed the jump to the establishment of its British subsidiary and broader placement in major Western European retail channels, including Germany and the Netherlands.

"Despite difficult external conditions, we have once again demonstrated the strength of the Buldak brand and the durability of our growth," a company official said. "This year, we will build on that foundation by expanding our global management capabilities and scaling up our production and sales infrastructure."

Having crossed the 2 trillion won mark in annual revenue for the first time in 2025, Samyang is now targeting 3 trillion won this year if overseas momentum holds, industry officials said.