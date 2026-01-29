South Korean food maker Samyang Foods crossed the 2 trillion won ($1.4 billion) mark in annual revenue for the first time last year, as global demand for its Buldak noodle series continued to build alongside expanded production capacity.

The food maker said Thursday that both revenue and profit reached record highs in 2025, with consolidated revenue totaling 2.35 trillion won, up 36 percent from 2024, and operating profit rising 52 percent to 523.9 billion won.

The milestone came just two years after Samyang Foods first crossed the 1 trillion won revenue threshold in 2023, a brief span in which revenue doubled and operating profit more than tripled, rising from roughly 140 billion won to over 500 billion won.

The company traced the surge to the global spread of its flagship Buldak noodles, alongside investments in production capacity that helped it keep up with overseas demand.

As it pushed deeper into mainstream distribution in the US and Europe last year, Samyang Foods brought a second factory in Miryang online. With the added capacity, the company sold roughly one billion units of Buldak products in the second half of 2025 alone.

“Buldak is now part of everyday consumption in global markets,” a Samyang Foods official said. “We plan to strengthen our production and distribution infrastructure to support that demand and sustain our growth.”

As its global profile and scale have risen, the Buldak maker recently relocated its headquarters for the first time in 28 years to Myeong-dong in central Seoul, after its doubled workforce outgrew its longtime offices in Hawolgok-dong in northern Seoul.

The new 15-story headquarters, with a gross floor area of 20,867 square meters, consolidates Samyang Foods and key affiliates under Samyang Round Square.