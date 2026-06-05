Samyang Foods is giving its Buldak noodle franchise a new face — a red chick with a flame atop its head — as the spicy noodle brand notches 10 billion cumulative servings sold worldwide.

The company said Friday that its new mascot, Peppo, is set to become the face of not only the Buldak product lineup but also its broader ecosystem spanning content, merchandise and digital experiences.

Samyang identified expanding Buldak into a full-fledged intellectual property franchise as a key strategic pillar in 2023 and has since moved to bolster trademark protection around the brand.

The rollout coincides with Buldak crossing the 10 billion-serving mark worldwide and amassing cumulative revenue of 7 trillion won ($4.5 billion). Since its launch in 2012, the brand has spread to more than 100 countries and now sells roughly 2 billion units a year, about 63 servings every second.

Developed as the successor to Buldak's longtime character Hochi, Peppo sports a flame-shaped tuft above its head that flares with spice, a visual cue meant to capture the thrill that has helped make Buldak a global phenomenon among younger, digitally native consumers.

"Rather than using a character simply to market products, we wanted to build it into a global brand in its own right," a Samyang official said. "Peppo represents the next stage of Buldak's evolution as we seek to engage younger consumers across digital platforms."

The mascot has already amassed a following across social media and appeared on products for overseas markets, including Buldak Swicy and Buldak Mac N' Cheese in North America.

In Korea, Peppo will begin appearing on new packaging in June, starting with Buldak sauce products before expanding across the noodle lineup. An official character website and a merchandise line, including plush toys, keychains and cushions, are slated for launch this year.