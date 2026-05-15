Vice Chair Kim Jung-soo set to become chair of Korean instant noodle maker starting June 1

Samyang Foods said Friday it has decided to promote Vice Chair Kim Jung-soo to chair as the Korean instant noodle maker looks to reinforce leadership and accelerate its global expansion strategy with its megahit Buldak brand.

The company said its board approved Kim’s promotion Tuesday. Her official appointment will take effect on June 1, about five years after she was promoted to vice chair in late 2021.

During her five-year tenure as vice chair, Samyang Foods’ annual revenue nearly quadrupled from 642 billion won ($428 million) in 2021 to 2.35 trillion won in 2025.

The explosive growth came as Samyang Foods has been undergoing a rapid transformation from a domestic-heavy noodle producer into a global food giant as its signature spicy noodle products met surging demands from other countries.

For Samyang Foods, overseas sales now account for roughly 80 percent of the company’s total sales while the company is responsible for about 60 percent of Korea’s total instant noodle exports.

The company’s rising global profile led to being added to the Morgan Stanley Capital International, or MSCI, index in May 2025.

The Buldak maker said Kim’s promotion would speed up the company’s global business management as it plans to expand regional presence even further, reviewing options to establish additional liaison offices across the globe.

“Starting in June, we will concentrate company-wide efforts on further solidifying our global business capabilities and the foundation for sustainable growth under Chair Kim Jung-soo’s leadership,” a Samyang Foods official said.