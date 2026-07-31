Kolmar Korea said Friday its Wuxi plant in China has received Cosmetic Good Manufacturing Practice recognition from South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, becoming the first overseas cosmetics factory operated by a Korean manufacturer to earn the designation.

CGMP is a set of cosmetics manufacturing and quality-control standards administered by the ministry and aligned with the International Organization for Standardization’s cosmetics GMP guidelines.

The evaluation covered the entire production process from stocking raw materials to manufacturing, quality management and product shipment. The assessment criteria was identical to that of domestic CGMP evaluations, and Wuxi Kolmar met the standards across its entire operational system, the company said.

Established in 2018, Wuxi Kolmar applies Kolmar Korea’s operating systems in China, and approximately 20 employees are dispatched from Korea to oversee its operations.

It currently has an annual production capacity of 550 million units and is expanding its operations to key Chinese markets such as Shanghai, Guangzhou, Beijing, Hangzhou, and Chengdu. Nearly 30 percent of all employees work in either research and development or quality control.

“We will continue advancing our manufacturing and quality control system to provide client companies with products of consistent quality across all production bases,” a Kolmar Korea official said.

Kolmar Korea is Korea’s first ODM company recognized for establishing a foundation for K-beauty growth. Its skincare cosmetics plant in Sejong and color cosmetics plant in Bucheon were named the country’s first and second CGMP establishments.