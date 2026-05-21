Kolmar Korea said Thursday it had developed a new antiaging ingredient called Tocopherol-Oxalate-Tocopherol, or TOT, through joint research with a team led by Lee Dong-won at Jeonbuk National University.

The research was selected as the cover article for the April 2026 issue of Molecules, an SCI-indexed international journal.

TOT is a targeted antiaging material that combines two vitamin E molecules — known for their antioxidant properties — with a special binding agent called peroxalate. The ingredient is designed to release vitamin E only when it comes into contact with hydrogen peroxide, a major substance linked to skin aging.

Kolmar said the technology applies targeted drug delivery concepts commonly used in pharmaceuticals to cosmetics.

The research team also developed a DDS-based smart liposome delivery system to help the ingredient penetrate deeper skin layers more effectively. The technology encapsulates TOT in microscopic liposome capsules designed to improve stability and remove aging-related substances in the dermal layer.

In laboratory tests, Kolmar said TOT reduced hydrogen peroxide levels by more than 40 percent within 30 minutes. The company also said the material significantly suppressed cell damage associated with aging while using only one-tenth of the vitamin E concentration typically required.

Based on the technology, Kolmar plans to launch a premium antiaging skin care line as part of its broader global expansion strategy.

“This development represents a convergence of our pharmaceutical and cosmetics technologies aimed at addressing the root causes of aging,” a Kolmar official said.

“With global interest in skin care continuing to grow, we plan to further expand the development of targeted antiaging products.”