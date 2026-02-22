Cosmetics contract manufacturer Kolmar Korea reported record annual revenue last year, extending its upward trajectory amid booming global demand for Korean beauty products and solid pharmaceutical results.

According to the company on Sunday, consolidated revenue rose 11 percent from a year earlier to 2.72 trillion won ($1.87 billion), while operating profit increased 23.6 percent to 240 billion won. Kolmar has sustained steady growth since 2020, when revenue totaled 1.32 trillion won. It surpassed the 2 trillion won mark for the first time in 2023.

The results marked a year of strong momentum, thanks to robust overseas shipments of skincare products and a diversified client portfolio, with record second-quarter revenue over 730 billion won.

Global consumers are increasingly gravitating to Korean skincare brands, drawn by innovation and competitive pricing. This has driven Korean beauty exports to a record $11.4 billion in 2025, according to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

But the company's pharmaceutical unit, HK inno.N, has provided nearly half of its operating profits.

Balanced growth across HK inno.N's prescription-drug portfolio drove its revenue past the 1 trillion won mark for the first time last year, while operating profit increased 25.7 percent to 110.9 billion won.

“Our record performance reflects joint growth with clients amid the K-beauty boom and the stable performance of our subsidiary,” a Kolmar Korea official said.