Kolmar Korea said Wednesday its AI-powered Scar Beauty Device won the Best of Innovation Award under the beauty tech category at CES 2026, marking an industry first.

The top honor is given to technologies that receive the highest overall scores for innovation, design and technological advancement. Kolmar said its device was selected as the most noteworthy among 10 Innovation Award winners in the beauty tech category this year. The device also won an Innovation Award in the digital health category at CES, making it a double honoree.

The device is designed to provide wound care and cosmetic coverage in a single process. Instead of applying ointment and makeup separately, users can complete treatment and cover-up simultaneously in about 10 minutes, according to the company.

Using a mobile app, users photograph a wound, which an algorithm classifies into one of 12 types while analyzing skin condition. The device then sprays a treatment onto the wound using piezoelectric micro-dispensing technology while applying cover makeup powder blended from more than 180 colors matched to the user’s skin tone. Users can monitor and adjust the amount of treatment applied in real time via the app, the company said.

Kolmar Korea said it will complete the launch of the technology in the first half of 2026 and begin securing customers in the second half. It also plans to advance its software to apply piezoelectric micro-dispensing technology to customized cosmetics production and accelerate smart factory development alongside government-backed AI research projects.

“The award represents our focus on user experiences and solving practical problems rather than developing technology alone,” an official said. “We will expand AI, internet of things and big data across cosmetics development and related services.”