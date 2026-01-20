Kolmar Korea said Tuesday it has partnered with US specialty materials firm Eastman to create renewable materials that pair environmental sustainability with strong performance, aiming to sharpen its competitive edge in the global beauty market.

Under a memorandum of understanding signed Friday by Han Sang-keun, vice president of Kolmar’s R&D lab, and Travis Smith, executive vice president of Eastman, the partnership will focus on developing eco-friendly alternatives to microplastics — widely used in makeup to improve coverage and staying power — by using wood-derived cellulose and naturally degradable polymers as next-generation renewable ingredients.

Kolmar Korea plans to apply the new materials across its product lines to build an advantage in the global color cosmetics market, with a particular focus on North America and Europe, where environmental regulations are tightening.

“Partnering with Eastman, a leader in sustainable materials, will allow us to generate strong synergy,” a Kolmar Korea official said. “We aim to give our global clients a competitive edge with next-generation makeup materials that unite sustainability and advanced performance.”

Founded in 1920, Eastman is one of the largest chemical companies in the US, known for its advanced materials and recycling technologies.