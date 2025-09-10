South Korea’s leading cosmetics contract manufacturer Kolmar Korea said Wednesday it will participate as the sole manufacturing sponsor in “Amazon Beauty in Seoul 2025,” held at COEX in Seoul on Sept. 19.

The event brings together cosmetics manufacturers, brands, distributors, influencers and investors to share strategies for entering global markets and explore opportunities for collaboration.

Kolmar Korea has maintained a partnership with Amazon since last year. The two companies aim to strengthen support for K-beauty brands to expand into the global market.

As the official sponsor, Kolmar Korea will operate a consultation booth offering new business and overseas expansion support for both existing and potential clients, while also showcasing its AI-based skin diagnosis technology as a proposal for global market strategies.

Kolmar Vice Chair Yoon Sang-hyun will deliver a speech in the first session of the event, presenting on “K-beauty’s success from the perspective of cosmetic manufacturers.”

From Amazon, Melis Del Rey, general manager of health and beauty, and Allie Oosta, chief marketing officer of North American stores, will take the stage to highlight why Amazon is the optimal platform for K-beauty’s overseas expansion and share brand-building strategies for the US market. Global influencers will also join to present K-beauty’s appeal from a consumer perspective.

“This event provides an outlook to explore strategies and opportunities for the global expansion of the K-beauty industry,” said a Kolmar Korea official. “We will support domestic beauty brands in achieving global success and fulfill our role as a partner growing together with K-beauty.”

Kolmar Korea previously co-hosted the K-beauty Conference with Amazon in June last year, supporting indie brands in their overseas expansion. The event engaged 2,400 participants from beauty brands, distributors and manufacturers, both online and offline.