From Amorepacific to LG and Cosmax, CES highlights K-beauty's focus on more customized, diagnostic, device-led products

The Korean beauty industry’s measured push into technology-driven innovation has never been more visible than at the Consumer Electronics Show, with next year’s event set to take place in Las Vegas from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9.

At the world’s largest technology exhibition, a cohort of Korean beauty companies is poised to showcase an industry in transition, one increasingly shaped by fast-moving trends at the intersection of consumer electronics, artificial intelligence and data.

“With global interest in K-beauty continuing to rise, there is growing curiosity about what new technologies Korean companies will introduce,” one industry insider noted.

A snapshot of where the sector is headed can be seen in this year’s CES Innovation Awards in beauty tech and digital health, which went to several established Korean beauty companies. The award-winning products share a common premise: beauty is becoming more diagnostic, predictive and device-led.

Amorepacific is set to highlight award-winning technologies and collaborative showcases, including Skinsight, an advanced electronic skin-analysis platform developed with researchers from MIT.

The system, which earned a Beauty Tech Innovation Award, marks Amorepacific’s seventh consecutive year of CES recognition. It uses sensor patches, micro-scale motion detection and artificial intelligence-driven analytics to track multiple aging factors in real time, predict areas prone to wrinkles or loss of elasticity and recommend customized skincare routines.

LG Household & Health Care also secured recognition with its Hyper Rejuvenating Eye Patch, earning the company its first CES honor in the beauty tech category. The wearable device integrates proprietary skin-diagnosis technology with customized ingredient delivery and light therapy to analyze individual aging patterns and provide personalized treatment.

Contract manufacturers, often operating behind the scenes for global brands, are no exception to the industry’s technological shift.

Kolmar Korea plans to demonstrate its scar-focused device, an honoree in the digital health category, which combines AI-based wound analysis, automated drug delivery and LED treatment into a single non-invasive system.

Cosmax, another recipient in the beauty tech category, introduced maXpace, an automated device that enables beauty brands to produce a range of products using proprietary product-development expertise and formulation algorithms to deliver personalized cosmetics.

“With personalized cosmetics entering a new phase, we developed this device to enhance consumer accessibility and support tailored service models for our clients,” an official from Cosmax said. “Our goal is to drive customized cosmetics forward through innovation while keeping sustainability in focus.”

Not an award recipient but drawing attention nonetheless is APR, best known for its Medicube AGE-R line of beauty devices. The company will attend CES for the third consecutive year, showcasing a full lineup of at-home skincare hardware alongside high-performance cosmetics.

APR, which generates nearly 80 percent of its revenue overseas, is expected to attract a high level of visitor interest. Its booth at CES 2025 drew about 1,200 visitors, a 70 percent increase from the previous year, signaling growing global appetite for Korean beauty devices, particularly in the US and Europe.

“At CES 2026, APR seeks to enhance the global standing of K-beauty tech through technological advancement and innovation,” an official from APR said. “We will leverage the platform to deepen global partnerships and further expand our international operations.”