HK inno.N, a pharmaceutical subsidiary of Kolmar Korea, said on Wednesday that its gastroesophageal reflux disease treatment K-CAB (tegoprazan) has debuted in India.

The product will be marketed under the brand name "P-CAB 50 mg," with local sales and promotion handled by Indian company Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.

The drug received approval in May for the treatment of erosive esophagitis and non-erosive reflux disease as well as gastric ulcers.

HK inno.N signed an export agreement with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories in 2022 to supply finished K-CAB tablets to India and six other emerging countries.

India's peptic ulcer drug market is valued at around 1.52 trillion won ($1.1 billion) as of last year, ranking fourth in the world after China, the US and Japan.

Around 38 percent of India's population is estimated to suffer from gastroesophageal reflux disease, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories plans to roll out P-CAB 50mg in the local market this month.

"The launch of P-CAB marks the culmination of Dr. Reddy’s commitment to delivering innovative treatment options in gastric reflux disease," said M. V. Ramana, CEO of branded markets at Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.

"With our strong and trusted position built on a diverse portfolio, the partnership with HK inno.N will create greater synergy and bring forward new medicines that close treatment gaps and improve patient access."

"We are very pleased that K-CAB has entered India, one of the world's leading pharmaceutical markets," said HK inno.N CEO Kwak Dal-won.

"As introduced under the Indian brand name P-CAB, we believe K-CAB will position itself as a globally recognized first-in-class therapy in the category, offering new treatment options to patients in India."