Hyundai Engineering said Monday it has received a letter of award from Kazakhstan's state-run gas company, JSC NC QazaqGaz, for a gas processing plant project at the Karachaganak Processing Complex.

The project involves the construction of a gas processing facility capable of handling 5 billion cubic meters of raw gas annually, along with related infrastructure. The complex is located about 1,260 kilometers northwest of the capital, Astana.

Hyundai Engineering will be responsible for engineering and procurement, while a local subsidiary of Italian EPC contractor SICIM will participate as a consortium partner.

The award strengthens Hyundai Engineering's presence in Central Asia, where the company has previously delivered major energy and petrochemical projects in countries including Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

"This award once again demonstrates the competitiveness of our gas processing plant technology in the global market," a Hyundai Engineering official said.

"Leveraging our extensive project experience in the CIS region, we will successfully deliver this project and further strengthen our position in the global plant market."