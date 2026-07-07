Cosmax said Tuesday it received a "Satisfactory" rating in an international sun protection factor proficiency test organized by France's Bureau Interprofessionnel d'Etudes Analytiques, validating its sunscreen testing capabilities under the latest global standard.

BIPEA evaluates the analytical accuracy and reliability of corporate laboratories and testing institutions through international proficiency testing programs.

The assessment was conducted using the latest international standard (ISO 23675) for in vitro SPF testing introduced in December 2024.

Unlike the previous in vivo method, which requires testing on human skin, the new standard measures ultraviolet absorption and transmission in a laboratory using polymethyl methacrylate plates and an automated robotic application system. The method improves testing consistency and reproducibility while shortening evaluation time and eliminating the need for human UV exposure.

Participants received blind lotion samples without SPF information and were required to independently measure and submit their results. Cosmax said its laboratory delivered stable and accurate results, earning the "Satisfactory" rating.

Since adopting the new method in February, Cosmax has expanded its sun care research and development capabilities and testing infrastructure.

The company said it is also strengthening end-to-end support for customers seeking to enter the European market, covering product planning, formulation development, efficacy evaluation and regulatory compliance.

"This result externally validates Cosmax's research, development and evaluation capabilities for sun care products," a company official said.

"We will continue advancing our sun care technologies and testing systems to help customers respond more quickly to changes in the global market while supporting differentiated product development and overseas expansion."