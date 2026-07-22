Cosmax Pet, a pet health and beauty original development manufacturer and subsidiary of Cosmax Group, said Wednesday it has begun operations at its new plant in Jeungpyeong, North Chungcheong Province.

The facility follows a 40 billion won ($27 million) investment announced under an agreement signed with Jeungpyeong County in October 2025 to build the plant at the Jeungpyeong 2nd General Industrial Complex.

The relocation from Goesan comes as demand for pet health care products and product development continues to grow. The new plant specializes in pet supplements and functional snacks and is more than four times larger than the company's previous facility.

Cosmax Pet said the expansion will strengthen its ODM and OEM (original equipment manufacturer) capabilities across product planning, ingredient sourcing, formulation development, manufacturing and quality control.

As the pet health care market shifts beyond basic nutrition into specialized categories such as weight management, senior care, stress relief, immunity and antioxidant support, demand is rising for convenient, easy-to-administer formulations.

To meet that demand, the new plant is equipped to produce a wider range of formulations, including jelly pastes, squeeze gels and liquid drops, allowing products to be tailored to pets' age, preferences and health needs.

The company is also expanding product development, using more than 30 proprietary, clinically tested pet ingredients, along with patented materials for pet beauty care.

"Building on our formulation expertise and proprietary ingredients, we will continue meeting the product development needs of both domestic and global clients," said Jin Ho-jung, CEO of Cosmax Pet.