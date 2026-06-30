The Seoul Gangdong Foreign Resident Center is seeking foreign nationals to join “Seoul Itda Supporters,” a volunteer program that invites participants to explore the city’s attractions and create informative content in their native languages.

The supporters will share tips on living and traveling in Seoul to help newcomers enjoy the city more easily, the center said Monday. The program will run from July through November.

Participants will receive support for activity expenses, a certificate for volunteer hours, and opportunities to network with supporters from a wide range of nationalities.

Applicants should be able to communicate in Korean without difficulty and actively use social media. The center is looking for people interested in both introducing Seoul and Korean culture and creating digital content.

Applications are open through July 10 via Google Forms.

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