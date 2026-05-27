The Suwon Migrant Community Service Center will open applications for two Korean cooking classes open to foreign and Korean residents in Korea.

According to the center's Tuesday announcement, applications for the bulgogi burrito and miyeok naengguk class opens Wednesday at 1 p.m. Miyeok naengguk is a cold, tangy seaweed soup with cucumber. Applications for the gochujang and bibimbap class open Thursday at 1 p.m.

Each session will be open to seven foreign nationals and three Korean nationals on a first-come, first-served basis.

The bulgogi burrito and miyeok naengguk class will be held on June 15, while the gochujang and bibimbap class will take place on June 22. Both sessions will run for two hours from 10 a.m. at the Jeontong Culinary Institute in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province.

Applications can be submitted through the course application tab on the center’s homepage.

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