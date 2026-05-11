Foreign residents in Korea with a love for singing are invited to take the stage at the 2026 Korea Migrants’ Song Festival.

Open to migrant workers, international students, naturalized citizens and members of multicultural families, the competition asks applicants to perform one verse of a Korean song as part of the audition process.

The Seoul preliminary round will take place on July 19 at the Seoul Foreign Resident Center Auditorium. Successful applicants will advance to the final preliminary round in August, followed by the grand finale in October in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province.

Organizers say the festival aims to celebrate cultural diversity and give migrant communities across Korea a chance to connect through music.

Applications are open through July 5 via online registration. Applicants are required to upload a performance video, a music track or link and identification documents. Winners can receive prizes of up to 5 million won ($3,390).

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