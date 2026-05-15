Gangnam-gu in Seoul will pilot a free online Korean-language course for foreign residents, members of multicultural families and other beginner-level learners.

The course, titled “My First Korean,” will open May 20 through Gangnam Internet Lecture, or Gangnam Ingang, the district’s public online education platform (https://edu.ingang.go.kr/NGLMS).

Based on a curriculum developed by Seoul National University’s Language Education Institute, the program consists of four beginner-level courses, 68 lectures and about 27 hours of content.

Lessons cover basic expressions such as greetings and self-introductions, as well as Korean phrases commonly used in daily life.

Subtitles will be available in English, Japanese, Chinese, Indonesian, Russian and Vietnamese to help learners from different language backgrounds.

Applications will open at 1 p.m. on May 20 and will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis for up to 300 participants. Applicants must first register as full members of Gangnam Ingang before signing up for the course.

Gangnam-gu said the pilot program was intended to gauge demand for online Korean-language learning among foreign residents and expand Gangnam Ingang beyond its current focus on middle and high school students.

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