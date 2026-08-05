Foreign residents who have difficulty verifying their registered address can apply manually for a 30,000 won ($21) payback on Seoul’s Climate Card through Aug. 31.
The Climate Card is Seoul’s unlimited public transportation pass covering eligible subway and bus routes for a fixed period.
To qualify for the payback, applicants must live in an eligible area and have charged and fully used a 30-day pass. Short-term passes and passes refunded before their expiration are not covered.
Applicants must submit an application form, a certificate of foreign resident registration issued within the past month and proof of a bank account in their own name. Documents can be sent by email, fax or post.
Quick info
- Application period: Aug. 1-31
- Eligibility: Foreign residents unable to verify their registered address
- Required documents: Completed application and consent form; Certificate of foreign resident registration issued within the past month; Copy of a bankbook or account document in the applicant’s name
- Application form: Download from the Seoul Foreign Resident Center website
- Email: climate@tmoneycsp.co.kr
- Mail: Tmoney Climate Card Manual Refund Team, P.O. Box 2023, Seoul Central Post Office, 70 Sogong-ro, Jung-gu, Seoul 04535
- Inquiry: Seoul Foreign Resident Center at 02-2229-4910 or help@sfrc.seoul.kr
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