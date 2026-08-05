Foreign residents who have difficulty verifying their registered address can apply manually for a 30,000 won ($21) payback on Seoul’s Climate Card through Aug. 31.

The Climate Card is Seoul’s unlimited public transportation pass covering eligible subway and bus routes for a fixed period.

To qualify for the payback, applicants must live in an eligible area and have charged and fully used a 30-day pass. Short-term passes and passes refunded before their expiration are not covered.

Applicants must submit an application form, a certificate of foreign resident registration issued within the past month and proof of a bank account in their own name. Documents can be sent by email, fax or post.

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