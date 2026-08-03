Seoul is operating 19 community spaces where foreign residents and other citizens experiencing loneliness can talk with others, assess their emotional well-being and receive information about counseling and support services.

Called Seoul Maeum Convenience Stores, the facilities are not retail stores but informal spaces designed for people seeking emotional support or social connection. “Maeum” means mind or heart in Korean.

Visitors can take a self-assessment on loneliness, speak with staff or people who have experienced social isolation, and receive referrals to counseling, welfare services or other programs suited to their needs.

The centers also offer instant noodles, health equipment and branch-specific community programs intended to help residents meet and interact with others.

The project began in March 2025 and is open to any Seoul resident experiencing loneliness, including foreign residents.

The 19 locations are housed in 17 community welfare centers and two support centers for single-person households across 13 districts, including Gwanak-gu, Dongdaemun-gu, Gangbuk-gu, Dobong-gu, Guro-gu, Gangdong-gu, Seongbuk-gu, Gwangjin-gu, Songpa-gu, Yangcheon-gu, Jungnang-gu, Geumcheon-gu and Seongdong-gu.

Operating hours vary by branch, and some locations are also open on Saturdays. Visitors are advised to contact the center in advance to confirm available programs, operating hours and foreign-language assistance.

Quick Info

Eligibility: Any Seoul resident experiencing loneliness, including foreign residents

Services: Loneliness self-assessments, conversations and counseling, referrals to support services, community programs and simple refreshments

Locations: 19 centers across 13 Seoul districts

Operating hours: Vary by location; some branches open on Saturdays

Reservation: Contact the individual center to confirm

Language support: Contact the center in advance to ask about foreign-language assistance

More information: https://m.site.naver.com/1NGIT