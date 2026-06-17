Cook your own batch of BHC’s iconic sweet and salty Purinkle chicken.

Seoul Gangdong Foreign Resident Center is inviting 25 people to join a cooking class with BHC, one of Korea’s most popular chicken franchises with more than 2,000 stores nationwide.

Foreign residents of all ages who are interested in cooking Korean chicken are eligible to apply. Both children and adults can join.

The class will be conducted in Korean, so participants are expected to understand the instructor’s directions.

In this one-day class, participants will cook BHC’s signature Purinkle chicken and learn more about Korea’s food industry.

The class will be held at a BHC academy in Hanam, Gyeonggi Province. The detailed address will be sent to selected participants. Participants must arrange their own transportation.

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