A volunteer program near Dongnimmun Station is inviting foreign residents to spend an afternoon helping Korean senior citizens practice conversational English.

Rather than formal tutoring, the session focuses on relaxed, everyday conversations designed to help seniors build confidence speaking English while meeting people from different countries and backgrounds.

Organizers emphasize that native-level English is not required, making the program accessible to foreigners who speak English as a second language.

Korean ability is also not required, increasing accessibility for newcomers still adjusting to life in Seoul.

The program is open to foreign residents aged 18 and older and will take place near Dongnimmun Station on June 18.

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