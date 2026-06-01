Foreign nationals eligible to vote in South Korea's June 3 local elections are entitled to request time off work to cast their ballots if they are scheduled to work on Election Day, the Seoul Foreign Resident Center said in a recent notice.

The notice comes as the number of foreign voters eligible to participate in local elections has reached a record high of 151,532. Some foreign residents have reportedly expressed concern that they may not be granted time to vote, even though Election Day is designated as a public holiday.

Under the Public Official Election Act, foreign nationals aged 18 or older who have held F-5 permanent residency status for at least three years and are registered with their local government are eligible to vote in local elections.

The center said eligible foreign voters who had to work during both the early voting period on Friday and Saturday and on Election Day may request voting time from their employers.

Voters may cast their ballots only at their assigned polling station on Election Day. Information on designated polling locations is provided in election guides mailed to registered addresses.

Polling stations will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and voters must bring a valid form of identification, such as a residence card, passport or driver's license.

Employers are legally required to allow employees time to vote upon request. The center noted that employers who fail to guarantee voting time may face fines of up to 10 million won ($6,600).

All voters, including foreign nationals, are advised to follow election rules. Some violations may invalidate a ballot, while others can result in criminal penalties.

Taking photographs inside polling stations is prohibited, including photos of ballots.

Voters must mark only one candidate using the official stamp provided at the polling station. Damaging, tearing or removing ballots from polling stations, as well as interfering with election officials, may result in criminal punishment.

Campaigning or encouraging voter participation in support of or opposition to a particular party or candidate within 100 meters of a polling station is also prohibited. Violators may face up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 4 million won under relevant election laws.