The Gyeonggi Provincial Office on Thursday unveiled a voting guide for foreign residents in 13 languages to encourage eligible foreign voters to cast their ballots in the June 3 local elections.

According to the province government, the voting guide was disseminated on its social media in Burmese, Chinese, English, Indonesian, Khmer, Korean, Mongolian, Nepali, Russian, Tagalog, Thai, Uzbek and Vietnamese.

The voting guide used pictograms to describe voting procedures inside the polling station. They show the steps to take as a voter on the election day: receive a set of ballot papers for mayors, governors and educational superintendents, put them into a ballot box, and repeat the same process with different ballot sheets for councilors.

According to the guide eligible voters must bring either their residence registration card, domestic residence report certificate, permanent residence card or valid ID with their picture at the polling station on the day of the local election.

Noting that foreign residents were "important members of the local communit," the provincial office said in a press release Thursday that it was expecting the guide to allow foreign voters to overcome obstacles to participation in the elections, such as language barriers and lack of information.

Foreign residents are eligible to vote in their local autonomous offices if they are aged 18 or older, have held an F-5 permanent residence visa for at least three years, and registered with the local government in the Foreigner Registration Records.

Eligible foreigners may also choose to go to the polling station from May 29-30 during the advance voting period.

Foreign residents do not have a right to vote in South Korea's presidential elections and general elections.

According to election authorities, 151,618 foreigners are eligible voters for this year's local election, and 64,203, or over 42 percent of them, are registered with Gyeonggi Province.

In the previous 2022 local election, the turnout rate for foreigners nationwide came to 13.3 percent, down from 17.6 percent in 2014 and 13.5 percent in 2018.

Over the course of eight years until 2022, the number of registered foreigners who can vote has risen nearly threefold to over 127,000. They took up about 0.3 percent of the total.

Foreign voters in Gyeonggi Province showed 11 percent of turnout in 2022. The figure was up slightly from 10.7 percent in 2018 but was lower than the nationwide average.