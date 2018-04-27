[Live] Inter-Korean Summit

NATIONAL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un began talks for ways to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and establish lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.Kim Jong-un: For this short trip to cross the border, it had to take 11 years. Let us meet often now, to make up for the lost 11 years.Kim Jong-un writes on the guestbook at the Peace House summit venue: "A new history begins now - at the starting point of history and the era of peace."President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un began the official proceedings of the day-long summit meeting, with the two leaders inspecting the South Korean military honor guard at 9:34 a.m.









[9:28 a.m.]



Moon greets NK leader as he crosses border into South

President Moon Jae-in greeted North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as he crossed the border into South Korea at 9:28 a.m. for their first summit talks at Panmunjeom.

This is the first time a North Korean leader has set foot south of the border since before the 1950-53 Korean War, and the first inter-Korean summit since 2007.

Prior to Friday, inter-Korean summits were held in 2000 and 2007. In the first inter-Korean summit, South Korea was represented by President Kim Dae-jung, and in the latter by President Roh Moo-hyun. North Korea was represented by Kim Jong-il, the father of current leader Kim Jong-un, in both meetings.

















[9:03 a.m.]



Moon arrives at Panmunjom for historic inter-Korean summit

Moon arrived at the Joint Security Area of Panmunjom shortly after 9 a.m., about one hour after he left his presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul.

His historic summit with Kim was set to start at 9:30 a.m.







